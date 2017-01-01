The Canadiens called up pugilist Bobby Farnham from the St. John’s Icecaps on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals and five assists in 31 games this season and has also logged 58 minutes in the penalty box with a +2 differential.

Farnham signed with the Habs as a free agent last summer. He’s played 64 career games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils, scoring eight goals and two assists while serving 121 penalty minutes.