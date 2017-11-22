

The Canadian Press





The Canadiens hope the answer to their recent defensive woes is named Jakub Jerabek.

The Czech defenceman was called up on Wednesday and will join the team in Nashville. The call comes a day after the Habs’ 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Defenceman Shea Weber didn’t play in that tilt and it’s unclear if he’ll be in the lineup against the Predators.

In 17 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, the 26-year-old Jerabek has one goal and 10 assists, with a +10 plus/minus and 16 penalty minutes.

He ranks second among defencemen in scoring on the team and tenth in the league.

If Jerabek plays on Wednesday, it will be his first appearance in an NHL game.