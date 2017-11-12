

The Canadian Press





The Bell Centre will host the annual Montreal Canadiens blood drive on Monday, the thirty-sixth time the team has hosted the event.

Donors will be welcome at the arena between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Current and former players, as well as other members of the organization, will be on hand to greet those looking to give blood.

The driver was founded in 1981 by the legendary Jean Believeau and late Forum announcer Claude Mouton.

It’s a major event for Hema-Quebec as the 750 expected donors represent three quarters of the daily need. The organization said it needs 1,000 donations per day to maintain its reserve at an optimal level.

Hema-Quebec said that over 35 years, blood donations have saved more than 100,000 lives.

For security reasons, no backpacks or items larger than a briefcase will be permitted in the Bell Centre.