

The Canadian Press





General manager Marc Bergevin says the Montreal Canadiens players had to figure out for themselves how to get out of their slump.

Bergevin said the answer to the team's woes was "in the room."

He said it's difficult to find help through trades so early in the NHL season, so it was up to the players and coaches to get the offence going.

The Canadiens ended a seven-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Bergevin said the team is better than its 2-6-1 record indicates and he was confident they would find their form.

Bergevin also said that rookie defenceman Victor Mete will remain in Montreal as long as he keeps performing at a high level. The 19-year-old is to play his 10th NHL game Thursday night against Los Angeles.