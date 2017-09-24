Habs cut Scherbak, Reway, Fucale from training camp
Nikita Scherbak, 18, was chosen in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft by the Montreal Canadiens Friday. (Image: WHL.ca)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 1:30PM EDT
The Canadiens continued to trim their preseason roster on Sunday, cutting three players from the NHL training camp.
Forwards Martin Reway and Nikita Scherbak and goalie Zachary Fucale will report to the AHL Laval Rocket’s camp, which begins Monday.
Reway, who missed all of last year with a heart ailment, didn’t participate in any preseason games while Reway played in two, going pointless.
Fucale allowed one goal on 13 shots while playing 28 minutes against the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 loss on Sept. 18.