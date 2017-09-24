

The Canadian Press





The Canadiens continued to trim their preseason roster on Sunday, cutting three players from the NHL training camp.

Forwards Martin Reway and Nikita Scherbak and goalie Zachary Fucale will report to the AHL Laval Rocket’s camp, which begins Monday.

Reway, who missed all of last year with a heart ailment, didn’t participate in any preseason games while Reway played in two, going pointless.

Fucale allowed one goal on 13 shots while playing 28 minutes against the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 loss on Sept. 18.