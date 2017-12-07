

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- An Edmonton gym has banned a gymnastics coach from its premises amid allegations he sexually abused some of his former students.

Champions Gymnastics says it is taking the allegations against Michel Arsenault seriously.

Its move comes after a report by the CBC's French-language network that Arsenault sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early '90s.

Radio-Canada says Arsenault did not respond to requests for comment.

Champions Gymnastics says Arsenault will no longer be involved in any of its activities.