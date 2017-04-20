

CTV Montreal





A man accused of making death threats in connection with the Quebec City mosque shooting has pleaded guilty.

Mohamed-Amine Ben-Faras appeared in a Quebec City court Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of making death threats against Alexandre Bissonnette.

The Crown withdrew the charge of making threats against Bissonnette's family.

Bissonnette is the 27-year-old man charged with committing mass murder at a Quebec City mosque in January. He is in custody awaiting trial on six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Ben-Faras claims to be a relative of shooting victim Azzedine Soufiane.

In court on Thursday, he said he made the threats out of anger, but never planned to act.

Ben-Faras suggested the situation has been blown out of proportion.

More to come