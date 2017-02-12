

The Canadian Press





Canada's Erik Guay is having an excellent week at the World Skiing Championships.

Guay took silver in the downhill event on Sunday, 0.12 seconds behind world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland. The product of Mont Tremblant, Que., won his second medal of the week just four days after winning the super-G title.

"Hats off to Beat, I think he did an incredible job today," said the 35-year-old Guay, who was seeking to match American Bode Miller's achievement 12 years ago of winning both speed races. "I felt some pressure, for sure."

Max Franz of Austria was third, 0.37 behind Feuz, who took downhill bronze two years ago.

Though Feuz's top speed of 119 kph (74 mph) was slower than many rivals, he was best at keeping speed through the twisting turns midway down a shortened course.

"I felt the pressure," said Feuz, favoured to repeat his win in the World Cup finals downhill last March, through a translator. "I knew the expectations of the Swiss people. It was important not to go crazy with all that."