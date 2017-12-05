

CTV Montreal





Quebec continues to lose thousands of residents every year, and the number of those leaving seems to be growing.

Data from the census shows that between 2011 and 2016 Quebec had a net loss of 37,000 people, while in the previous five years the net loss was about 20,000.

Between 2001 and 2006 about 11,500 more people left the province than moved here.

Jack Jedwab of the Association for Canadian Studies looked at the data provided by Statistics Canada to determine how many Quebecers were leaving.

He believes a crucial role is how the provincial economy is believed to have slumped compared to other provinces -- even if that's not necessarily the case.

Jedwab said about one-third of those who leave are aged 25-34, which implies people are having difficulty starting careers after finishing university.

"I think some of the things that are driving these departures, which are taxation issues, higher income, are things the government needs to work on," said Jedwab.

He said the provincial government needs to take action, especially as the population ages.

"The government needs to be working on lowering people's taxes. Probably that'll create a bit more motivation for people who don't want to leave and want to explore opportunities here with the knowledge that the amount of income they risk losing due to taxation is in a better position," said Jedwab.

Those leaving Quebec come from all ethnic groups, with roughly equal numbers of anglophones and francophones departing.

Most people who leave Quebec move to Ontario.