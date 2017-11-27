

CTV Montreal





Women who have accused Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon of sexual assault and sexual misconduct are asking for permission to file a class action lawsuit.

Calling themselves 'The Courageous' they are seeking compensation for the alleged acts, as well as for punitive damages against Rozon.

The group accuses Rozon of sexually assaulting or harassing nearly two dozen women since 1982, and they believe there are many others.

The first allegations against Rozon were made in mid-October when nine women came forward to level the accusations.

Well-known TV producer and actress Julie Snyder, along with actress Penelope McQuade and producer Lyne Charlebois, also accuse Rozon of wrongdoing.

Rozon has not been charged with any crime, and the courts have not yet given permission for the class action lawsuit to proceed.

The Courageous are being represented by the law firms Kugler Kandestin and Trudel Johnston & Lesperance.

Since the accusations were made Rozon has left his position as president of the Just For Laughs festival and put his shares in the festival and its related activities up for sale.

Meanwhile a group of french comedians has launched its own festival, and is getting assistance from Just For Laughs co-founder Andy Nulman.