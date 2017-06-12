

CTV Montreal





A 150-year-old Montreal institution is set to be demolished.

The Griffintown Horse Palace on Ottawa St. will be torn down Wednesday, with a brand new building put up in its place.

Financing will be split between the City of Montreal, land developers and the Horse Palace Foundation, which has been raising money since 2009.

The current stables are too old to house the horses, and though there were some initial hopes to maintain the structure, it is simply cannot be repaired.

The roof of the stable is falling apart and the walls are beginning to bow.

Some of the older materials, though, including bricks and wood planks, will be used in the new structure in a nod to the palace’s history.

The new horse palace will include a museum and larger accommodations for the horses, something the caleche drivers are looking forward to.

“It will be better – better ventilated. This is a building that was built in the 1850s, so there’s not the same code as buildings today, so the stalls will be bigger and it’ll be great for the horses. It’ll be great for the public. They’ll be able to come in and be closer to the horses,” said caleche driver Judy Waldon.

Work on the new building is set to begin in the fall and should be completed a year later. In the meantime, horses will be lodged in various stables throughout the city.