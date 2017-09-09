

CTV Montreal





Gretta Chambers, the longtime media commentator and the first female chancellor of McGill University, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90.

Chambers, who was born in Montreal in 1927, earned a degree in political science from McGill in 1947.

Her first foray into journalism was as a translator of books and political treatises.

From 1977 to 1980 she was the host of a weekly public affairs show, The Editors, on CFCF 12.

Chambers hosted a weekly radio show on CBC, The Province in Print, from 1966 to 1978.

Over the years she contributed to various television and radio broadcasts as a political commentator, including for CJAD, CBC and Radio-Canada.

She wrote a weekly column for The Montreal Gazette for many years, and was one of the first Anglophone journalists to write extensively about French-speaking Quebec.

In 1991 she became she first female chancellor of McGill University, a position she held until 1999.

Chambers was notably involved in the Montreal Consortium for Human Rights Advocacy Training at McGill.

Her brother is philosopher Charles Taylor and her late husband was former federal MP Egan Chambers.

