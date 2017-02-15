

CTV Montreal





Thousands of people had to get out and walk after a medical emergency stopped the Montreal metro green line.

The green line came to a sudden halt around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, and the STM first announced it was expected to resume service at 4:20 p.m.

When 4:20 came and went, the STM pushed back its estimate, and service resumed at 4:30 p.m.

The chair of the STM, Philippe Schnobb, confirmed the metro was stopped because of a medical emergency at the Atwater station.

The train heading into that station stopped before it was fully on the platform, and passengers had to wait to disembark and walk along the tracks.

Three ambulances were sent to that station to cope with the emergency.