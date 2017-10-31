

CTV Montreal





The grandson of an elderly couple murdered in their South Shore home is expected to face charges at the Longueuil courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Jeannot Junior Cormier was arrested Monday afternoon after he was spotted by investigators at the home of the couple on Forestier St. in Saint-Catherine.

Jeannot Chapdelaine, 67, and his wife, Simonne Jourdain, 78, were found dead there Monday morning by Roussillon police.

It appears that the suspect was raised by his grandparents and had lived in the house where their bodies were found.

Neighbours referred to the grandson as someone with erratic behaviour, who used drugs and had a history of petty crimes. They said they generally stayed away from him.

“He was talking to himself and just the way he walked – no never, I didn’t approach him,” said neighbour Isabelle Lamontagne.

Roussillon police called in the SQ to take over the investigation, and as police were investigating the crime scene at 1 p.m. Monday, they noticed someone nearby. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by police.

The Crown is studying the file before it determines which charges to lay. Junior Cormier is expected to face murder charges – either first or second degree – though he may be assessed by a psychologist before any charges are laid.