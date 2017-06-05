

Grand Prix organizers say that in the wake of terrorist attacks in England, they are increasing security for this week's event in Montreal.

Francois Dumontier said fans watching the races and practice runs will go through security checks when they arrive at the racetrack.

"We're not at the stage where we have metal detectors at this point but we'll need to be more careful, look at the bag and fans need to be a little bit patient," said Dumontier.

He added that, as they do every year, race officials are with Montreal police, the Sureté du Quebec, and the RCMP to share information about possible threats and hazards.

All access points to Ile Ste. Helene will be monitored, including the possibility of people arriving by boat.

About 180,000 tourists will arrive in Montreal to watch the race and to take part in associated festivities.

It's somewhat common for Grand Prix officials to boost security for particular races in the wake of terrorist bombings in other countries or due to specific threats.

Five years ago the Grand Prix's "open doors day" in Montreal was cancelled because of threats from student protesters and anti-capitalist groups.