

CTV Montreal





With a strike by government lawyers in its 18th week, the provincial government is going to make a 'final' offer.

Last week the government lawyers and notaries, who belong to the LANEQ union, voted to continue their strike against the recommendation of the union's executives.

That union presented another offer to the government on Tuesday, and Treasury Board president Pierre Moreau said he will deliver a counter-offer in the next few days.

He said this offer would be "final."

Moreau hinted that the provincial government would be willing to talk for another few weeks if progress is made during negotiations. If not, the government could enact back-to-work legislation.

Lawyers and notaries are asking for wage increases similar to what was given to Crown prosecutors last year.