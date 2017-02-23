Government to make 'final' offer to striking lawyers
Jean Denis, president of the LANEQ union, which represents provincial government lawyers and notaries
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 8:58PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 9:15PM EST
With a strike by government lawyers in its 18th week, the provincial government is going to make a 'final' offer.
Last week the government lawyers and notaries, who belong to the LANEQ union, voted to continue their strike against the recommendation of the union's executives.
That union presented another offer to the government on Tuesday, and Treasury Board president Pierre Moreau said he will deliver a counter-offer in the next few days.
He said this offer would be "final."
Moreau hinted that the provincial government would be willing to talk for another few weeks if progress is made during negotiations. If not, the government could enact back-to-work legislation.
Lawyers and notaries are asking for wage increases similar to what was given to Crown prosecutors last year.