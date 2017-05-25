

CTV Montreal





The provincial government and the Sureté du Quebec have reached a tentative agreement.

The 5,400 members of the SQ have been without a contract since March 31, 2015.

Over the next few weeks the members of the Association of provincial police of Quebec (APPQ) will vote on the contract.

A major sticking point was the pension plan for officers. The government wanted officers to make half the contributions toward their pension plans, instead of the one-third they were paying.

Under their last contract, the starting salary for SQ officers was $40,706, rising to $70,973 after five years.

SQ officers can retire with a full pension after 25 years.