

CTV Montreal





Government lawyers and notaries have rejected the advice of their union's executives and voted to continue their strike.

Votes were cast at meetings in Quebec City and Montreal, and 63 percent of those in attendance supported staying on stirke.

The employees, who belong to the LANEQ union, have been on strike since Oct. 24, 216 and without a contract since March 31, 2015.

They are calling for wage parity with Crown prosecutors who received a raise last year.

Treasury Board president Pierre Moreau said the government has offered LANEQ members wage parity, and said he was willing to present the government's offer directly to union members in a general meeting.

Both Moreau and the union executives have accused each other of negotiating in bad faith.