Government lawyers and notaries, frustrated with being on strike for 17 weeks, are going to sue the government instead.

The lawyers and notaries are seeking nearly $37 million in damages.

Jean Denis, the head of their union, LANEQ, said the government has been negotiating in bad faith.

On Tuesday the 1,100 members of the union will vote as to whether or not to continue the strike.

"The last assembly we had, we said to them we will come back to ask you if you want to continue or no, because our funds are at zero. That's why we're going back to ask them what they want to do," said Denis.

Notaries and lawyers are asking for the same salary increases and working conditions given to Crown prosecutors last year.