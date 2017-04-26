

CTV Montreal





A provincial byelection for the riding of Gouin will be held on May 29.

The seat was held by Quebec Solidaire founder Francoise David in January after she abruptly resigned from political life saying she was "about to burnout"

Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois hopes to replace her, both as party spokesperson and as a Quebec Solidaire MNA.

The leader of the Liberal youth wing and former student leader Jonathan Marleau is running for the Liberal party.

The Parti Quebecois has announced it will not run in the riding, which was a PQ stronghold until David's election in 2012.

The PQ is pushing for a merger with QS, which has no interest in the idea.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec has yet to announce if it will run a candidate in the byelection.