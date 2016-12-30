

CTV Montreal





The man nicknamed the Godfather of Grass will remain in custody in Montreal for another three weeks while waiting for an extradition hearing.

John Robert Boone was arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at Alexis Nihon Plaza in Montreal, after having been on the run for eight years.

The 73-year-old has been wanted in the United States since 2008, when Kentucky state police found more than 2,400 marijuana plants on his farm.

Earlier this year authorities learned Boone was in Canada, and last week Montreal police arrested him at the shopping centre.

Since then he has been held at the Riviere des Prairies detention centre where the Immigration Review Board analyzed his case on Dec. 24.

He had another hearing scheduled via videoconference at the IRB's Guy Favreau offices on Dec. 29 where authorities decided to continue to hold him in custody for another three weeks.

Boone spent more than ten years in federal prison in the United States for running a criminal organization.

U.S. authorities said he ran the largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history, operating 29 farms in nine status during the late 1980s and early 1990s.