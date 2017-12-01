

The Canadian Press





Two young walruses whose births sparked headlines last year will be moving from Quebec City to Vancouver.

The Aquarium du Quebec says Lakina and Balzak will be transferred to the Vancouver Aquarium in the coming weeks.

They were delivered days apart in the spring of 2016 and are believed to be the first live full-term baby walruses to be born in captivity in Canada.

Experts says pregnancies among captive walruses are extremely rare and only a handful of babies born in North America have survived past one year.

The aquarium says the move will allow their three adult walruses to return to their normal enclosure.

They say they're still working out the details of the transfer, which could be completed before Christmas.