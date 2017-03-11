

The Canadian Press





Despite the frosty weather, the clocks will still spring forward at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

At that hour, the clocks will move ahead to 3:00 a.m., depriving us all of one hour of sleep.

For those who enjoy the nightlife, bars, taverns, clubs and restaurants will stop serving alcoholic beverages when the clocks shift.

Fire protection services strongly encourage Montrealers to check their smoke alarms and replace the batteries. They also noted that smoke detectors must be replaced every 10 years.

In 2016, 11 Montreal residents died in fires and, in most cases, the smoke alarms were not functional. Roughly 25 per cent of Montreal homes do not have properly functioning smoke detectors.

On Saturday, students from Montreal’s fire department academy will go around the city to raise awareness of the importance of smoke detectors. In addition to checking the devices and giving information, they will be handing out new detectors and batteries.