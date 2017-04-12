

CTV Montreal





For hockey fans, it's the best day of the year. The day the real season begins. Playoff hockey is here.

After a disastrous season last year, the Habs had an eventful road to end of the regular season. Beloved defenceman P.K. Subban was shipped off to Nashville for Shea Weber. Newcomer Alexander Radulov won our hearts with his toothless grin and puck sorcery. Some players, like Brendan Gallagher, had rough seasons marred by injuries and slumps while others like Paul Byron blew all expectations out of the water.

The city is electric as the Canadiens get ready to take on the Rangers. Here's just a few of the pictures you've sent us in your playoff best.

Go Habs Go!

Sofia and Tommy Zeritis are all set for a Habs playoff run.

Lexi is the second furriest Canadiens fan out there. Youppi! obviously still has the throne on that one.

Baby Aidan is proof that some parents know how to dress their kids in style.

From fan Brian, this just looks outrageously comfy.

Ross MacKenzie used an overhead projector to trace a Habs logo on his garage wall. Looking good, Ross!

And the finished product.

David here has sweet dreams of Cup glory.

Of course, the playoffs aren't just about cheering for the Habs. They're also about hating the Leafs. The Aubie family in Cornwall, Ont. have some... unique ideas for how to express their displeasure at their most loathed rivals.