

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have wrapped up their investigation into a girl being hit by a train in the West Island.

As far as they are concerned, nothing criminal took place and it was an unfortunate accident.

A 17-year-old girl was trying to cross the tracks at the Roxboro-Pierrefonds station on Tuesday afternoon when she was hit by a train and dragged about 15 metres.

Witnesses said the girl fell between the platform and the tracks.

On Wednesday morning doctors said she was in serious but stable condition with injuries to her head and lower body.

Stephenie Denault lives near the train station, and saw ambulances at the station Tuesday.

She said she often sees people risking their lives trying to cross the tracks, sometimes unwittingly.

"I'm not surprised unfortunately. My father was a volunteer fireman and I've often seen people do things somewhat recklessly, here especially," said Deneault.

"Oftentimes what ends up happening is they think they have plenty of time to cross in front of a train, or sometimes not even paying attention, like pedestrians on the street looking at their phone."

The RTM, which runs commuter trains in the Montreal area, stopped service on the Deux Montagnes line for several hours.