

CTV Montreal





A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a bus in Saint-Eustache Monday morning.

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. at the corner of 25th Ave and chemin de la Grande-Côte. The girl was walking at the time of the collision.

So far it’s unclear how the crash happened. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

The Sûreté du Québec is at the scene, assisting Saint-Eustache police with the police investigation.

There are detours in place in the immediate vicinity as police carry out the investigation.

No one else was injured.