

The Canadian Press





A downtown Montreal clothing store was heavily damaged after a firebombing on Wednesday morning.

At 6:00 a.m., an incendiary object was thrown through one of the front windows of the Giorgio Gruppo Roma boutique located on Peel St. between Ste-Catherine and de Maisonneuve.

The fire alarm and sprinklers were activated and most of the damage was caused by water from the sprinklers.

No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made.