A Nova Scotia man has been found guilty for his role in a double murder that took place eight years ago in NDG.

Leslie Greenwood was convicted on two counts of first degree murder.

He was the getaway driver for Timothy Simpson and Robert Simpson, two hit men hired to kill Kirk Murray. The pair also shot and killed Antonio Onesi, a friend who had driven Murray to the McDonald's on St. Jacques St. where the shooting took place.

The Simpson brothers had testified in 2011 that the murder was ordered by former Hells Angel Jeffrey Lynds. The pair were both sentenced to life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Lynds took his own life in 2012 while in policy custody as he awaited trial.

Greenwood's first trial ended with a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.

Greenwood will be sentenced next week, but he faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.