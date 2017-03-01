

CTV Montreal





The NDG man who was accused of killing his girlfriend Sherri Thomas in November 2013 will have to serve one more day behind bars.

Tuesday, as the jury was about to begin deliberations, the Crown announced it was dropping the murder charges against Michael Gero.



Crown prosecutor Jacques Dagenais said he no longer believes that Gero killed Thomas, saying that after hearing Gero's testimony, he could not disprove the argument that Thomas shot herself.



Gero had already pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and violating a court order. He had a prior conviction for armed robbery and said he had the modified starter's pistol because he used to sell crack cocaine.

In court, the judge said that they will never know what happened that day, but pointed to Gero's lengthy criminal record in sentencing him.

Because Gero has already served three years, he was sentenced to one more symbolic day.

Thomas's sister left the courtroom, visibly appalled by the decision.