

CTV Montreal





A 23-year-old man will remain in custody until September after being charged with killing a French tourist.

Fabrice Durand was walking with his girlfriend, Ludivine Marcoux, in the woods near the Gaspé town of Saint André de Restigouche on Tuesday afternoon when he was shot and killed.

Police arrested Jeremie-Victor Lagacé soon afterward.

He was charged Wednesday with the negligent use of a firearm, and with violating a court order following breaking and entering and the theft of a firearm that took place last year.

Lagacé is also awaiting trial for another incident that took place in the same stretch of woods involving a female hiker.

He will remain in custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.