

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s drivers woke up to a rude surprise on Tuesday as gasoline prices jumped $0.15 in Montreal, Laval and Lanaudiere.

Most gas stations were selling a litre of gas for $1.10 to $1.15 on Monday night but that had gone up to an average of $1.27 by the morning.

According to the Essence Quebec website, prices remained lower in several other regions of Quebec. In Chaudiere-Appalaches, gas was going for $1.00 per liter while in the Quebec City area, it was $1.11.

On Monday, the price for a barrel of crude oil was trading for just over $53 USD.