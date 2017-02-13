

CTV Montreal





Snow clearing operations have led to several gas leaks in the Montreal area.

Gaz Metro and the Montreal fire department are at the scene of a leak on Sauve St. near Tolhurst St. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police say a sidewalk snow tractor hit a gas pipe while cleaning snow.

There are no injuries.

Reports say there were at least two other gas leaks overnight in the Montreal area due to snow removal operations, and fire department officials say it is unusual.