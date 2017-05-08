Galipeault Bridge closed in both directions
Transport Quebec has closed the Galipeault Bridge in both directions, cutting off the link on Highway 20 between Montreal and Ile-Perrot.
The closure was announced Sunday night as water levels continue to rise and become more dangerous on the Ile-Perrot side of the bridge. No word yet on when it will reopen.
It’s the only bridge linking Ile-Perrot to the Island of Montreal.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice.
The closure affects the commute for those driving on and off the western tip of the island.
Most drivers will have to reroute to the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge that links Highway 40 to the Island of Montreal.
The Vaudreuil-Dorion AMT line is offering free rides Monday, and the toll on Highway 30 has also been waived.
Public safety officials confirm there is no threat to the integrity of the structure itself.
