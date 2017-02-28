

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime and Carey Price made 26 saves for the shutout as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Price now has three shutouts for Montreal (35-21-8) this season. He got the start after Al Montoya led the Canadiens to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in New Jersey on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29-of-30 shots for the Blue Jackets (39-16-6), who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Max Pacioretty looked to have scored the winner 1:11 in overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov along the boards sent the Habs captain in all alone on Bobrovsky. The puck crossed the line on Pacioretty's rebound, but the play was whistled dead and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

With Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored the overtime winner -- for the second game in a row -- on the power play with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net at 3:53 of the extra period.

Shea Weber and Pacioretty got assists on the game winner. The point was Pacioretty's 400th in the NHL. He's the 36th player in Canadiens history to reach that milestone.