

CTV Montreal





Unsurprisingly, the former student leader was officially nominated as Québec Solidaire’s candidate in the Montreal riding of Gouin, succeeding former MP Françoise David, who came out to pass him the torch at a nomination meeting Sunday night.

Nadeau-Dubois was elected by acclamation because no other person was running for office.

The party celebrated his appointment Sunday evening in a school in the constituency he wishes to represent in the National Assembly.

Andrés Fontecilla and Manon Massé, announced that one of the leading figures of the 2012 student crisis would represent Québec solidaire in the next by-election.

A date for the by- election has not been set.

In her brief speech, Françoise David said she was “really proud” that Nadeau-Dubois has succeeded her in the riding she represented from 2012 to 2017.

David decided to leave politics this past January.

She stressed that Nadeau-Dubois played an important role at a pivotal moment in Quebec's history, during the long student strike in 2012.

With files from The Canadian Press