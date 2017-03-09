

CTV Montreal





Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announced this morning that he is vying to be the Quebec Solidaire candidate for the Gouin riding – the riding left vacant by Françoise David.

Nadeau-Dubois, who doesn’t yet live in the Gouin riding, also announced his intention to become co-spokesperson for the party.

A firm Left-wing politician, Nadeau says he identifies as a Sovereigntist – one who believes that the Liberals and Parti Quebecois have “betrayed” the public by focusing on big business and industry, rather than the people.

“I’m at a point in my political life in which I want to be more positive, and not only say ‘we don’t want austerity’ or ‘we don’t want the energy east pipeline,’ but say: this is the Quebec we want, and this is the Quebec we can build together,” Nadeau-Dubois told reporters Thursday.

Nadeau-Dubois, 26, became a household name during the “Maple Spring” student protests in 2012.