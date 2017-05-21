

CTV Montreal





Quebec Solidaire now has two new faces at its helm, after Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse received the majority of votes to become the next co-spokespeople for the party.

The party's annual convention was held over this weekend. Unlike many of its counterparts, Quebec Solidaire doesn't have a traditional leadership structure.

The pro-sovereignist, left-wing party instead appoints two spokespeople-- a man and a woman-- to spread party values and articulate its platforms.

Masse was serving as interim co-spokesperson for the party since Francoise David -- the longtime party leader and co-founder-- retired early due to health concerns.

Nadeau-Dubois gained attention as a student leader during the Maple Spring protests of 2012.

In the 2014 provincial election, Quebec Solidaire finished with eight per cent of the popular vote, ranking fourth overall.