

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for next year's meeting of G7 leaders in Quebec -- June 8-9.

Canada will host the summit at a resort in La Malbaie, northeast of Quebec City in the Charlevoix region.

The G7 brings together seven of the world's biggest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 2018 event will mark the sixth time Canada has hosted a G7 summit.

Past Canadian G7 meetings have been held in Ontario's Muskoka region in 2010, Alberta's Kananaskis region in 2002, Halifax in 1995, Toronto in 1988 and the Ottawa and Montebello, Que. regions in 1981.

Italy hosted the most-recent G7 summit earlier this year.