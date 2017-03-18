

The Canadian Press





A funeral will be held in Quebec today for an RCMP officer who died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor.

Richer Dubuc, 42, died on March 6 in Lacolle, near the U.S.-Canada border.

The seven-year veteran of the force was a father of four.

A native of Joliette, Que., Dubuc began his career with the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick in November 2009.

Last January, he joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.