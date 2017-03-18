Funeral on Saturday for RCMP officer Richer Dubuc
RCMP Const. Richer Dubuc (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:53AM EDT
A funeral will be held in Quebec today for an RCMP officer who died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor.
Richer Dubuc, 42, died on March 6 in Lacolle, near the U.S.-Canada border.
The seven-year veteran of the force was a father of four.
A native of Joliette, Que., Dubuc began his career with the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick in November 2009.
Last January, he joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Downtown apartment building evacuated in early morning fire
- Man in critical condition after tractor accident in St-Isidore
- Ouellet to be named first female leader of Bloc Quebecois on Saturday
- 400 arrested student protesters seek $6 million in class-action suit
- Funeral on Saturday for RCMP officer Richer Dubuc