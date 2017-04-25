

The Canadian Press





A funeral complex in northeastern Montreal was targeted by arsonists early on Tuesday morning.

The Loreto Funeral Complex, located on Grandes Prairies Blvd. in St-Leonard, is owned by the family of former mafia chief Vito Rizzuto, whose funeral was held there in 2013. Services for his father, Nicolo Rizzuto, were also held there after his 2010 murder.

The business’ website says it’s a family business but does not mention the Rizzutos.

Damage to the building was minimal and nobody was injured. A can of gasoline was found behind the building.

In the winter of 2011, another fire was set and several men were later arrested in connection with that arson.