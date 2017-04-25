Funeral home owned by Rizzutos targeted in arson attack
The Loreto Funeral Complex in St-Leonard, owned by the Rizzuto family, was targeted in an early morning arson attack on Tuesday.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:40AM EDT
A funeral complex in northeastern Montreal was targeted by arsonists early on Tuesday morning.
The Loreto Funeral Complex, located on Grandes Prairies Blvd. in St-Leonard, is owned by the family of former mafia chief Vito Rizzuto, whose funeral was held there in 2013. Services for his father, Nicolo Rizzuto, were also held there after his 2010 murder.
The business’ website says it’s a family business but does not mention the Rizzutos.
Damage to the building was minimal and nobody was injured. A can of gasoline was found behind the building.
In the winter of 2011, another fire was set and several men were later arrested in connection with that arson.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- New rules on truck inspections create security risk at port: longshoremen's union
- U.S. President Trump's first 100 days: Reaction from around the world
- Access to information commission underfunded, says president
- Taco Bell to start serving alcohol in Canada this summer
- Latest drug raids bring total of seized marijuana to 25,000 pounds