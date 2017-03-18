Funeral held for RCMP officer who died in car crash
RCMP Const. Richer Dubuc (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:53AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 2:33PM EDT
Mourners are gathering on a military base southeast of Montreal for a regimental funeral for an RCMP officer who died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor.
Dozens of Mounties dressed in red serge and Stetsons are solemnly marching to the sounds of bagpipe music in memory of Richer Dubuc, who died on March 6 in Lacolle, near the U.S.-Canada border.
Dubuc, 42, was a seven-year veteran of the force and a father of four.
Uniformed police officers as well as emergency first responders are also joining the procession, which is led by a black hearse.
A native of Joliette, Que., Dubuc began his career with the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick in November 2009.
He joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., in January.
