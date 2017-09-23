Funeral held for former justice minister Choquette
Quebec Justice Minister Jerome Choquette passes Quebec Provincial police security as he enters the courthouse in Montrael, Oct 18, 1970, to pay his respects to fellow cabinet minister Pierre Laporte. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Stf
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 1:29PM EDT
Jerome Choquette, the former Quebec justice minister who served during the October Crisis, was laid to rest on Saturday.
The funeral was held at the St-Enfant-Jesus Church on St-Dominique.
Choquette died on Sept. 1 at the age of 89 from pneumonia. He was best known for his role during the 1970 crisis, when he served under then-premier Robert Bourassa.
He was also known for his role in the creation of Quebec’s small claims court and for co-sponsoring the Youth Protection Act.
Choquette also served as mayor of Outremont from 1983 to 1991.