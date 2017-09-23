

The Canadian Press





Jerome Choquette, the former Quebec justice minister who served during the October Crisis, was laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral was held at the St-Enfant-Jesus Church on St-Dominique.

Choquette died on Sept. 1 at the age of 89 from pneumonia. He was best known for his role during the 1970 crisis, when he served under then-premier Robert Bourassa.

He was also known for his role in the creation of Quebec’s small claims court and for co-sponsoring the Youth Protection Act.

Choquette also served as mayor of Outremont from 1983 to 1991.