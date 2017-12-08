

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of Rigaud residents gathered for a public meeting on Thursday evening to express anger and frustration at the lack of governmental help they’ve been receiving in the seven months since devastating spring floods.

“It’s been a struggle,” said resident Tina Bseilis. “We don’t know when this nightmare is going to finish. How does it make you feel? Abandoned completely.”

The meeting included a talk from a building expert, who advised residents on temporary solutions to make their homes habitable while waiting for reconstruction.

Rigaud was among the hardest hit areas of Quebec during last spring’s floods with hundreds of homes being evacuated. In seven months, just 15 files have been closed as two hundred remain open. Many residents are still unable to return to their houses.

“We’re basically living on a first flood that’s just disgusting,” said Matt Dechantelle. “The water we have is not good either. The well is contaminated, the septic tank is no good anymore, so basically right now we’re living there but at the same time, we’re not really living there. Bottled water every day, it’s frustrating.”

At least 15 families are still living in hotels. Others face delays in restarting their lives. Yvon Mathieu said he was given a construction permit only to be told his home would have to be torn down.

“It felt very bad. We can’t sleep at night, because we are thinking about that,” he said. “The house is the most important investment in your life. It’s not like a car or whatever.”

Many at the meeting said their frustration stems from a lack of responsiveness from the provincial government.

“They’re not responding. You send them emails, they don’t call you back,” said Peter Dendikkenboer. “It’s almost like you get the feeling they don’t want to put anything in writing.”