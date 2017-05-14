Water levels around the province are gradually returning to normal and cleanup efforts are underway. But slow government responses and troubling interactions with insurance companies have some flood victims wondering if the frustration will ever end.

On Sunday, a public information meeting with officials from the city’s fire department, Hydro-Quebec and public security was held to help West Islanders whose property was damaged by the floods figure out what damages they could claim through their insurance and through government relief programs. Many left feeling no more enlightened than when they arrived.

Cynthia Dugal gave the meeting a “two out of 10.”

“There was one slide on businesses and it was barely there long enough for us to read what was written,” she said. “We didn’t get the information we wanted, unfortunately. We’re going to have to go on our own and get the information ourselves.”

While property owners who suffered damage due to overland flooding will get compensation from the government, those who suffered damages due to sewer backups and water infiltration will have to rely on private insurance.

“We got a letter from our insurance that states they’re not covering sewage damage and seeping and then we asked if public security if it would be covered under this program and they said no,” said Vanessa Hearn.

Home owners were given pamphlets detailing how much they could expect to receive for damages to their homes and possessions, including charts on compensation for new household appliances and electronics.

For those forced from their homes by evacuations, $20 per family member will be offered for each day they were unable to return, though the first three days would not count towards their total. That money is meant as compensation for costs incurred in seeking temporary shelter or moving expenses. They could also expect a maximum of $50 per person to replace clothing if it was impossible for them to bring their clothes with them.

On Sunday, Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir met with residents of Ile Bizard. He said several residents have complained to him of insurance companies refusing to honour claims regarding damaged homes and possessions. He said he spoke to one family who were told their damages would not be covered as the company erroneously claimed they hadn’t been home during the floods.

“They are trying by other means to elude their responsibility,” he said. “Another family is saying they are covered by insurance for some years and are even covered for flooding, but the company says since the flooding is so overwhelming and has damaged the whole house, they won’t cover it anymore.”

Khadir said he has received at least three such reports from residents of Paquette St. alone.

“I imagine they are widespread all over Quebec. I’m asking the government to do something. I think the government has a say in forcing the private insurance companies, some of them making billions of profit each year, to be responsible and act according to their pledge and their contract.”

Cleanup begins in Pierrefonds

In the Pierrefonds area, residents are gradually returning home as the city's state of emergency has ended.

As part of the cleanup effort, garbage collection will take place every day for a week, beginning on May 13. In addition, two waste disposal sites have been set up for residents cleaning their properties of debris. Those sites are located the fire stations located at 13775 Pierrefonds Blvd. and 18661 Pierrefonds Blvd.

As of Saturday night, the province's emergency management department said almost 4,600 residences were struck by flooding and almost 3,900 people have been moved out of their homes in 129 communities.

- With files from The Canadian Press