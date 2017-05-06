

Thousands of French nationals lined up in Montreal on Saturday to cast their vote in a presidential election that could have enormous consequences for the future of France and the European Union.

On Sunday, votes will be cast in France itself to determine whether Emmanuel Macron of En Marche! or the National Front’s Marine Le Pen will succeed Francois Hollande as the country’s political leader.

The first round of voting on April 23 saw Macron and Le Pen came in first and second out of a field of 11 candidates, including several from more established political parties.

A hard distinction has been drawn between Macron and the controversial Le Pen, whose Nationalist Front party has a long history of controversies. Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie, who led the party before her, was expelled due to numerous statement he made minimizing the Holocaust. Le Pen herself has been criticizing for anti-immigrant positions and statements that many critics have called Islamophobic.

“That’s what’s interesting about this election,” said Quentin Janel, a French native who teaches political science at UQAM. “It’s two completely different directions.”

Janel compared Macron to Justin Trudeau due to positions that are “Very open to the world, very pro-business, pro-globalization.”

That’s compared to Le Pen, who Janel called “a typical right-wing populist. Anti-European Union, anti-globalization, anti-immigration. A way more closed view of the world and what France should be.”

The lines stretched around Outremont’s Stanislas College, the only polling location in the city to serve the 59,000 eligible French voters who call Montreal home.

“I didn’t expect it to be this many people but it’s good,” said Janel. “Voter turnout will determine whether Marine Le Pen has a chance or not. Voter turnout is pretty high, she basically has no chance. National Front usually thrives on low voter turnout.”

Many of those who waited in line said they were casting their votes for Macron.

“I think it’s very important. It’s the future of France. We have someone from the far-right that’s very scary,” said Julie Lajoie. “Even if the polls show Macron should be the winner, you never know. That’s why it’s important to vote today.”

“There’s a lot at stake because Marine Le Pen is an extremist to me,” said Celina Dufresne. “(Macron) is better than Le Pen. He wasn’t my first choice but now I feel I don’t have a choice.”

While the candidates on the ballot are the same for expats as they are for those back home, Janel said there was one key difference.

“In France, it’s way better organized,” he said. “I’ve never seen two hour lines to vote.”