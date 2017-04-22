

CTV Montreal





French expats living in Montreal lined up to cast their vote on Saturday in a contentious election whose result could mean massive repercussions in their home country and across Europe.

“I’m voting because I’m scared that the (National Front) just might win,” said French national Miora Renko, referring to the controversial far-right nationalist party led by Marine Le Pen. “I believe in democracy and I believe if everyone votes today, it’s going to make a change.”

Renko stood in line for over an hour to hit the polls and said she was shocked at how many people joined her. This election is her first time voting and she’s worried about what would happen to her home under a Le Pen government.

“I believe it’s not the values of my country,” she said. “She uses fear in her arguments.”

Le Pen has been a source of controversy in France for years for her strong anti-immigrant and anti-Islam rhetoric. Her father, Jean-Marie, led the party before her and was known for anti-semitic stances and statements historical revisionism concerning the Holocaust.

The elder Le Pen was expelled from the party in 2015.

With incumbent president Francois Hollande not running for a new term, the race has become a tight contest between Le Pen and Socialist Party candidate Emmanuel Macron, with Republican Francois Fillon and independent far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon both trailing by small margins in polls.

Many of those lined up outside the single polling station, located in Outremont, said they would be voting against political extremism.

“It’s important for the image of France abroad to find someone who reflects my interest. I’d like to have someone who will reflect the values of France with humanism and openness,” said Sophie Maurice. “It’s very, very important because we are coming from weeks and months of a difficult situation in France with a terrorist attack and difficult economic situations.”

According to the French consulate in Montreal, there are over 150,000 French nationals living in the city, of which roughly 58,000 are registered to vote.