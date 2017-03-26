

CTV Montreal





The freezing rain warning for the Montreal area and southern Quebec has ended, but is still in effect for other areas.

As of Monday morning Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain in the Lanaudiere region and other areas of that latitude and further north.

Residents of the Eastern Townships should also be prepared to encounter freezing rain.

Several schools in the Lanaudiere were closed Monday because of the slippery roads.

They are: