

The Canadian Press





After the Christmas celebrations, Quebecers can expect inclement weather on Monday.

Freezing rain, snow and sleet will all fall on the province, with some regions getting as much as 15 centimeters of precipitation, as well as strong winds.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Montreal area for Monday afternoon, as well as Laval and the Chateauguay-La Prairie and Longueuil-Varennes areas. Up to 5 millimeters of ice buildup is possible. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution.