A legal aid service is offering free legal and psychological advice this weekend.

The executive director of Juripop said she felt the need for the services in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault, and the prominence of the #metoo movement on social media.

Sophie Gagnon said that ten lawyers will volunteer their time on Friday evening and during the day Saturday to discuss civil, criminal, and labour law.

"We'll be at the offices of CAVAC, the centre for les acts criminels, and we'll have closed offices to maintain confidentiality with lawyers and social workers, who will receive people one by one and answer their questions with regard to treatment of a complaint to the police and criminal trials and so on," said Gagnon.

There will also be a panel discussion to explain how criminal complaints work, and how to lodge a harassment or sexual assault compalint with police.

For anyone who cannot make it to CAVAC in person, they can call 514-277-9860 or 1-888-765-0508.

Montreal police have also set up a phone line to report sexual assault and harassment.

So far 272 people have called since it was set up last week.

CAVAC is located at 6472 St. Laurent Blvd. The sessions take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.