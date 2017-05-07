Fourth victim in two-car crash near Sept-Iles dies
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 3:47PM EDT
A fourth person has died after Saturday’s car crash on Rte-138 in Quebec’s North Shore region.
On Sunday, a four-year-old girl who was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved died in hospital. Her 40-year-old mother and six-year-old sister were also both killed in the crash near Sept-Iles.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man, also died.
Officials said they suspect water on the road may have contributed to the accident but an investigation must be conducted to determine the exact circumstances.
