

The Canadian Press





A fourth person has died after Saturday’s car crash on Rte-138 in Quebec’s North Shore region.

On Sunday, a four-year-old girl who was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved died in hospital. Her 40-year-old mother and six-year-old sister were also both killed in the crash near Sept-Iles.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man, also died.

Officials said they suspect water on the road may have contributed to the accident but an investigation must be conducted to determine the exact circumstances.